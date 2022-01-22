Lt. John L. LaFlamme "Jack", USCG, Retired, 86, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born in Boscawen, New Hampshire on March 9, 1935.
Jack attended Keene State College and graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree in education.
He joined the Marine Corp in 1956 where he went to flight school from there he went on to the United States Coast Guard as a Search & Rescue helicopter pilot, where he saved many lives and earned many Medals until his retirement in 1976. After his retirement, he flew helicopters for Advocate Airways.
He was a friend of Bill W. for 34 years and helped countless people. He and longtime friend John F. established the "Mean & Clean" Motorcycle group of SWFL in 1990, which is still going strong today. He was a member of the American Legion, DAV, Miata Club and multiple Animal causes.
Jack's passions in life were Motorcycles, Cars and anything that involved mechanics, he was a true "Jack of all Trades", he could fix anything. Jack and his wife Lyn traveled extensively on their motorcycles. Jack always had his faithful co-pilot riding in his box behind him, their beloved Bichon Frise "Frosty". In his later years, he enjoyed being home watching NASCAR, Sports and watching his "doggies" play and his Flag blowing in the breeze.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Lyn of 26 years, Daughters Lisa, Sue, and Son John all of Massachusetts, and eight grandchildren and four furbabies. Jack is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, and daughter, Jean.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Harbour Heights Civic Association from 1-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Jack will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Cape Cod.
