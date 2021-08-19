Lu Bardill of Port Charlotte passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, following a brief illness.
Lu was born in Deerfield, Wis., to Willard and Retta Spaulding on March 17, 1927.
She attended high school in Clintonville, Wis., and before 2020 attended yearly reunions with her classmates.
Lu met her husband Edward M. Bardill of Spooner, Wis., while attending Northland College in Ashland, Wis. After several years in Spooner they moved to Madison before settling in La Crosse. Both Ed and Lu enjoyed long careers at UW-La Crosse before moving to Florida when they retired.
Lu was an enthusiastic genealogist and was active in the Charlotte Bay Chapter of the NSDAR. She enjoyed working on her family tree including exploring gravesites of distant ancestors.
Known as a champion shopper, she loved antiques, consignment shops and anything on sale. She had a great sense of style and an ability to perfectly accessorize. Lu also loved to take long walks on Florida’s many beaches collecting shells and shark’s teeth along the way. She enjoyed reading, traveling and a glass of chardonnay. Most of all she enjoyed her Florida home and welcoming visits from her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Ed, and her brother John Spaulding of Wieser, Idaho. She is survived by her brother Willard (Bill) Spaulding and his wife Judy of Sacramento, Calif., her three daughters; Linda Daetsch and her husband Brian, Mary Olson, Carol Veum, her grandson Brian Olson, and an extended family of nieces, nephew, and cousins. She will be missed by all.
A memorial to Lu’s life will be held at 24 Twenty One in Port Charlotte, FL on September 29, 2021, from 2-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edward and Lu Bardill Memorial Scholarship Fund at UW La Crosse.
