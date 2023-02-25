Lucia Malagisi

Lucia Malagisi, 84 years old, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in Port Charlotte, FL on February 21, 2023. She was born in Castleforte, Italy on September 24, 1938, daughter of Alessandro and Luiga D'Arpino.

Lucia was orphaned at the age of 5 during WWII and she and her younger sister, Margherita, were relocated by the Red Cross to an orphanage in Switzerland run by Catholic nuns for displaced children during the war. At the age of 16, Lucia returned to Italy.


