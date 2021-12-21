Lucian Greco Jr.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Lucian Greco of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away just the way he lived - on the go and with his wife Barbara by his side. He was 77 in years but still 21 in his heart. The son of the late Luciano Greco and Lena Granatelli Greco, Lucian was born on June 6, 1944, in the Bronx, N.Y. From that day on, he was the adored brother of Mary Ann Casabona of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.
Lucian was employed for 35 years with Stella D'oro and played an integral role in his wife's business Turning Heads on the Harbor Salon & Spa.
When you think of Lucian, Louie or Lou, please remember how much he meant to all of us. He was kind and funny, he liked to laugh at himself and at life, and he was about as outrageous as a person can possibly be, but he was there when you needed him. He was a good friend and a great storyteller, but he always ruined the punchline, which made his jokes that much funnier. He will live in our hearts forever.
In addition to his beloved wife Barbara Greco, Lucian is survived by his children Catherine Ann Higgins and her husband Richard of Highland Mills, N.Y., and Lucian Greco and his wife Sue of Elma, N.Y., and five wonderful grandchildren: Lucian Greco, Roman Greco, Nicholas Higgins, Julianna Higgins, and Vincent Greco. He is also survived by his second loving family Rodney Whaley and his wife Stacey of Washington Township, Mich., Jeff Whaley and his wife Tracie of Shelby Township, Mich., and grandchildren: Amber Gauss, Gracie Whaley, Ryan Whaley, Ruby Gauss, and Kylee Whaley. Also left to miss him and tell hysterical stories about him are many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends (many lifelong), and his former wife Toni Greco.
