Scarborough - (Lucile) Sharon Michaud, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Advent Health-Waterman Hospital with Richard Jr. and Susan by her side.
Sharon was born in Bangor, Maine, on August 23, 1946 to the late Stanley and Margaret (Nye) Craig and Stanley's life partner, Alice Kilham, all of Palmyra.
Sharon had a zest for life and laughter. She enjoyed boating, NASCAR, golf, entertaining, and of course GAMBLING! Sharon considered Punta Gorda as her home, but she certainly enjoyed coming back to Maine to be with family and friends while staying at the Old Orchard Beach family campground. Sharon was proud of her family and extended family. She was always there to provide some needed and sometimes not so needed advice. Sharon loved being with her circle of friends in Florida which included Ralph and Pam Stuart, Tess and Jack Burke, Doc and Bobbie MacDonald and Sand and the late Dale McBernie.
Sharon was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard E. Michaud, Sr.; parents, Stanley and Margaret (Nye) Craig; grandparents, William and Minnie Tripp Nye and Hattie and Will Craig; and her brother, Stanley "Sonny" Craig.
Sharon is survived by her son, James Godfrey and wife Diane of Windham; step-children, Andrea Reali and husband Joseph of Portland, Patrick Michaud and wife Abby of Madison, Richard Michaud, Jr. and wife Susan of Scarborough, Tara Michaud and her fiancée Larry Leighton of Hollis, Peter Michaud and wife Theresa of Scarborough. She is also survived by her special four legged friend, Maddie; her sister-in-law Athea Craig; and special cousins, Dawn Boni and Carol Mayhew. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours celebrating Sharon's life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland.
