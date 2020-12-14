Lucille R. Okun
Lucille R. Okun, 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at home.
Lucille was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Montclair, New Jersey, to the late Peter and Rose Caggiano. She was raised in Montclair and lived in Fairfield, New Jersey, before moving to Florida in 1979. Lucille was a graduate of Montclair High School, a member of the Holy Rosary Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Montclair. She was a long-standing member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda. Sunday was her special day; attending mass and visiting with all her fellow parishioners. Later it was preparing her Italian pasta dinner.
She is survived by her loving family; her husband of 66 years, James H. Okun of Punta Gorda, Florida; son, James H. (wife-Phyllis) Okun, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Kimberly A. (husband-Lawrence) Marone of Punta Gorda; five grandchildren, James H. Okun III of Stanford, Connecticut, Michelle (husband-Shaun) Oxtal of New York City, Megan Marone of Tampa, Florida, Gabrielle Okun of Tampa, and Daniel Okun of Bryan, Texas; and two grand-dogs, Kaia and Gia.
Nana to her grandchildren loved the holidays and large family gatherings. Her engaging smile lit up every room she entered. She was also an avid shopper and never missed a “sale” with her daughter.
Private interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, New Jersey. A Memorial Mass celebrating Lucille’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
