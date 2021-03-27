Baker

Lucille Swast Baker

Lucille Swast Baker Lee passed away on Feb. 16, 2021. She was born in Buckhannon, West Verizon, on March 19, 1933, to Ebbert and Emma (Morrison) Lee. She was one of 13 children. She attended school in Panther Fork, West Virginia, and settled in Lorain, Ohio, where she married Clarence Baker and had four children. She managed the Lawson store in Lorain for 15 years before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1980. In Punta Gorda, she worked for many years at Howard Johnsons, and after the loss of her husband, she eventually remarried to Stanley Swast of Punta Gorda.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Stanley) Snyder, Carl (Diane) Baker, Cherie Jones, Butch Baker; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and siblings, Maxine, Georgia, James, Doyle, Kathleen and Tom.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Clarence Baker and Stanley Swast; and siblings, Virginia, Ray, Ireta, Troy, Loretta and Armeda.

Her ashes will be interred with her husband, Clarence, at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, and with her husband Stanley, in The Florida Keys.

