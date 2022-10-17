Lynda Lee Jones, 75, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went home on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by family in prayer. She will be deeply missed by Jim, her loving husband and partner of 38 years, and all who knew her. She was frank, honest, loyal, and respected. If you didn't want the unvarnished truth, you didn't ask her.
Lynda was a businesswoman, entrepreneur, conservative and a creative talent. Starting her employment at Indiana Bell in Human Resources Management, then moved on to a 23 year career with the City of Indianapolis; starting at the Parks Department and finishing her tenure as Project Manager for the Department of Public Works. Lynda was also a lifelong Republican, State Delegate, worked and managed numerous campaigns, and was a charter member of The Lincoln Roundtable. Upon early retirement to paradise, Lynda dipped her toe into the "family business," entertainment. Being the house manager of the Cultural Center Theater of Charlotte County, and did a little promoting. In addition, she dabbled in graphic design.
Lynda was an avid Fiction reader, huge history buff (especially of ancient Egypt) and had a secret passion for writing poetry. Lynda always wanted to travel to Egypt but was patient enough to wait for Tut to visit her twice, as well as the Terracotta Army. Above all she loved her family and was beyond proud of each and everyone of them, she enjoyed sharing their many accomplishments and accolades with all. Since March 28, 1984, Lynda was a dedicated fan and supporter of HER Colts. Lynda was also a big fan of Indy's other sport, racing, especially when her name was on the cars. She enjoyed concerts and other events as long as she was in a suite, front row, or on the field. While in retirement she thrived on her full social calendar, not the least of which revolved around the Conquistadors.
Lynda was preceded in death by her loving parents and siblings and treasured son Captain Alan F. Jones Speedway Police Department. She is survived by her husband James G. Jones, Children: Andy (Ann) Jones, Brian (Amy) Jones, Brittney Jones, George (Amber) Jones and J Warren Jones. Grand Children: Alec, Garriott, Ally, Austin, Dominic, Sophie and Maddie.
There will be a celebration of life in Punta Gorda and Indianapolis, details pending.
In leu of flowers.... "Put a little extra in the plate, take someone you love to dinner and buy a friend a Margarita!" - Lynda Jones
