Lynda Lee Jones

A Life Well Lived

Lynda Lee Jones, 75, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went home on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by family in prayer. She will be deeply missed by Jim, her loving husband and partner of 38 years, and all who knew her. She was frank, honest, loyal, and respected. If you didn't want the unvarnished truth, you didn't ask her.

