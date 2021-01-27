M. Robert Lancaster
M. Robert “Bobby” Lancaster, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
He was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Nancy (Byrd) and M. Robert Lancaster Sr. on March 9, 1959.
Bobby had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator in the asphalt paving industry.
In his earlier years, he followed NASCAR and was an avid fan of Elliott Racing.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father in 2018 and is survived by his mother, Nancy Gross; sister, Karen Bobo; brother, Steve Lancaster; multiple aunts and uncles; nephews, Casey Mills and Tyler Lancaster; nieces, Samantha Lancaster and Olivia Bobo; and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Port Charlotte, https://www.bgcofcc.org/.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
