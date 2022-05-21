Magdalena Kolling

Magdalena (Leni) Kolling died peacefully at Henry Ford Hospital, Macomb, Mich., on Monday, May 9, 2022, at age 88. Magdalena was born in St Georgen, Yugoslavia (now Serbia) on November 4, 1933, to Nikolaus Lutsch and Elisabeth Lutsch (Maus). Leni lost her mother at a young age. As a young girl, she was held in a Russian Concentration Camp at the end of World War II, which she escaped from.
She emigrated with her father and stepmother, Maria V. Lutsch, to Detroit in 1951, becoming a citizen in 1956. Leni married Josef Kolling in 1954. They had lived only miles apart in the "old country" but met for the first time in their adopted homeland. She worked in food manufacturing, as a seamstress, as a cook, and she owned a German deli with Josef. Her final career move was to become an unpaid caretaker to her grandchildren, forging deep bonds, and driving long distances to make it work.
Leni was immensely devoted to her family and provided help whenever and wherever needed. She is survived by her three sons Josef (Barbara), Johann (Christa) and Nikolaus. Magdalena was blessed with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Leni enjoyed summer weekends at a Michigan cottage and winters in North Port, Fla. Leni enjoyed traveling, German language short stories, cooking and baking and Hallmark movies. She was in her element when hosting large family gatherings. She was an active member of Carpathia Club, Sterling Heights, Mich.
