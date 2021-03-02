Magdalena Zetazate
Magdalena Zetazate, age 98 of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of New York and New Jersey, passed away Feb. 26, 2021. She was born April 8, 1922, in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Anacleto Ayson and Isabel (Ramos) Ayson.
Port Charlotte has been Magdalena’s home for the last 35 years. She was a member of the Handmaid of the Lord of Couples for Christ, the Kingdom Seekers Prayer Group, Servant of the Spirit, and the Filipino-American Society, Inc. Magdalena had a big smile for everyone. She loved to watch Jeopardy and she enjoyed singing praises and worship music. She was very devoted to the Holy Rosary.
Magdalena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Diosdado Zetazate, Sr.; her brothers, Leofredo and Amancio; and sisters, Caridad and Josefina. She is survived by her children, Romeo (Tess) of Canada, Linda (Claro) of Florida, Diosdado, Jr. (Tessie) of New Jersey, Oscar (Divina) of Canada, Alberto (Wilma) of Philippines, Edna of New Jersey, and Rudy (Beth) of Canada; her adopted daughter, Mercedes; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Corazon and Bernardita; and her Couples for Christ family.
A visitation for Magdalena will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4–7 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; 2500 Easy St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
