Marca (Roeller) Markwitz, 78, passed away March 17, 2022 in Venice, Fla., after a brief illness. She was born August 17, 1943 in Oneida, N.Y., the daughter of Kenneth "Pete" and Rosannah Roeller.
Marca grew up in Morrisville, N.Y., and spent a large part of her adult life there and in surrounding areas. Marca graduated from Morrisville-Eaton Central School and attended the University of Buffalo. She left the University of Buffalo for to marry her first husband. Following her divorce, she raised her two sons as a single mother.
She married Richard Markwitz, the love of her life, on September 24, 1988. In 1994, she and Dick decided they'd had enough of the cold and snowy Central New York winters, first moving to North Carolina and ultimately settling in her beloved Florida in 1998. She was a former employee of SunTrust Bank and A.G. Edwards.
Marca was an avid cross-country skier and took many trips to the North Country of New York. Marca also loved tending to the plants in her yard and gardening in general, and she was a long-time member of the Lemon Bay Garden Club in Englewood, Fla. As anyone who stopped by knows, she loved to entertain guests and was a skilled and resourceful cook. To her mind, the pantry was never truly empty. Marca was also very giving of her time to others and served as Guardian ad Litem for more than ten years on behalf of children who needed help.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kitty Cramphin. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Peter Neidhardt and his wife, Tania, of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jeff Neidhardt and his wife, Roxanne, of Scarsdale, New York; her three step-sons, Neal Markwitz and his wife, Amy, of Pavilion, N.Y., Paul Markwitz and his wife, Pamela, of Avon, N.Y., and David Markwitz of Churchville, N.Y.; her six grandchildren, Zoey, Zach, Zander, Wesley, Maxwell and Jimmy; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Penny Costello of Cazenovia, New York, and Patty Addison of Zachary, Louisiana.
Marca was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of her Life will take place in Morrisonville on July 16, 2022 at Madison Hall from 4 to 8 pm. A Memorial Service at the Morrisville Community Church is being planned.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Lemon Bay Garden Club located at, P.O. Box 176, Englewood, Florida 34295-1176 (Lemmon Bay Garden Club) or the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org or call 1 800-227-2345).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.