Margaret C. Conard

Margaret "Margo" C. Conard, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor.

Margo, also fondly known as "Markie" by her many grandchildren, was born in Brunswick, Georgia, on September 17, 1939. She was a wonderful prototype of her generation and fondly remembered her childhood growing up in Brunswick and St. Simons.


