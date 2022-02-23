Margaret Katherine Lowe

Mollie Lowe, 85, of Englewood, Fla., has passed after a long illness. She was the loving daughter of Allen and Isabel Bumpus and grew up in Birmingham, Mich., where she graduated from Seaholm High School. She went on to attend Hillsdale College with many achievements, some of which were President of her sorority Chi Omega, Homecoming Queen and Miss Blood Drop to name a few. During this time she met a young Korean War veteran, William (Bill) Lowe, Jr., who became the love of her life. After a whirlwind courtship, they married and enjoyed 65 years together.
They were blessed with three children, Kittie (Allen) Zacharevich, William (Nancy) Lowe and Steven Lowe. After Bill retired from a 30 year career with the Dana Corporation, Mollie and Bill moved from Michigan to their new home in Englewood, Florida. They loved living the retired life enjoying great times with their large group of friends-dancing, boating and socializing.
Mollie was an avid beachcomber. She loved her gardens, animals and nature. Together they explored many beautiful places in the U.S. and spent many treasured days with their granddaughter, Alexandra Marie Zacharevich. Mollie never met a stranger and always had a kind word and smile to share. After a long illness, with Bill always at her side and caring for her tirelessly, she made her journey to heaven where she is now at peace.
