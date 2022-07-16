Margaret R. Alford, 84, of Richland, and formerly of North Port, Florida., died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Margaret was born November 2, 1937 in Jamestown, New York to Joseph and Gertrude (Covey) Bessey. She worked as a fashion consultant/sales for Gantos Boutique in Muskegon for many years. She won many sales awards and had clients user her services over and over. She later help the same position at Dillard's Department Store in Florida.
Margaret was a loving mother and was always a very social person. She loved being around family and friends. She also adored her pets.
Margaret is survived by her son, Steve (Julie) Johnson; two grandchildren, Mariah and Mitchel Johnson; a sister, Mary Jo McKee; three nephews, K.J. Hodges, Bill McKee and John McKee and two step sons, Mike and Dan Alford.
Margaret was preceded in death her husband, Thomas Alford; her former husband, Donald Johnson; a daughter, Beth Ann Johnson and a step daughter, Debbie Lemieux.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to https://secure.aspca.org. Marge always had a special place in her heart for Pets and Animals. Before her passing, she had asked for all condolences on her behalf to be given in the form of donations to the ASPCA.org. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland Chapel. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
