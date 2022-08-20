Margaret R. Cypher (Margie) passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Margie was born on June 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Upton and Ruth Rohrbaugh. During WWII, while in High School, she sold Savings Bond Stamps at the movie theaters and at local events. She graduated from Carrick High School, Pittsburgh, in 1944 and began her working career at Bell Telephone in the Drafting Department. During the last years of her life, she resided at the Life Care Center in Punta Gorda.
Margie and Pete moved to Englewood, Fla., in August 1992 from Pittsburgh, where they owned an International Harvester Dealership and operated a car and truck repair garage. She was the corporate secretary/treasurer of their business and managed the office.
Margie was quite active in the community in Pittsburgh and after moving to Englewood she continued to volunteer in her new community. She was a volunteer at the Englewood Hospital, organizing activities and support groups; as a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, she served as a Lay Pastor and was actively involved in the choir, Women's Guild, and other activities until becoming a member of the Englewood Methodist Church. She was a member of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, worked with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Florida, and was Past Worthy Matron of Englewood Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star #300. She served as the Treasurer of the Englewood East Property and Home Owners Association (EEPHOA) and was the organizer of the Neighborhood Watch program. She conducted quarterly seminars for Charlotte-South Sarasota Counties AARP Defensive Driving Program.
In 2008 - 2009 Margie served as the first woman Rotary District Governor in Southwest Florida, District 6960. Prior to this position, she served as President of the Placida Rotary Club and District Secretary. She was an advocate for Rotary Polio Plus as demonstrated in being a Paul Harris Fellow, a Paul Harris Major Donor, and a charter member of the Paul Harris Society.
Margie is survived by her children, Cathie and Michael Skoog of Punta Gorda, Connie and Wayne Brinda of Harmony, Pa., and her sister-in-law Nancy Lindenfelser Panasiuk of Pittsburgh. She has several nieces and nephews who live in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Barbara Palmer of Fort Myers, Fla. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leo E. Cypher ("Pete"), who passed away in 2004.
