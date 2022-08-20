Margaret R. Cypher (Margie) passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Margie was born on June 19, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Upton and Ruth Rohrbaugh. During WWII, while in High School, she sold Savings Bond Stamps at the movie theaters and at local events. She graduated from Carrick High School, Pittsburgh, in 1944 and began her working career at Bell Telephone in the Drafting Department. During the last years of her life, she resided at the Life Care Center in Punta Gorda.

Load entries