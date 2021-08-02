Margaret Schmitt, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on July 29, 2021. She was born on July 11, 1942, in NYC, New York to Richard and Giovanna (Jean) Allback.
Margaret graduated from East Meadow High School, class of 1960. She was a travel agent on Long Island, New York, and in Charlotte County, Florida. Margaret was a breast cancer survivor. Seventeen years later, she fought another courageous fight until she passed. Margaret and her husband, Bob, visited 43 different countries in their 25-year marriage. She introduced traveling to many family members whom she shared many trips with over the years. Margaret also enjoyed scrapping with her cousin Viv, traveling with her family, cooking and entertaining for company. She was very generous, very brave and loved by all.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George Belano; her daughter, Christine Fiedler; and her sister, Joanne Fisher. She is survived by her husband, Robert Schmitt; children, Michele Fanning, Tracey and Joseph Pennisi, Geraldine Schmitt, and Robert and Darnelle Schmitt; grandchildren, Nicole and Paul Spence, Kaylee Licata, Samantha and James Sartin, John Fanning, Christina Fanning, Samantha Schmitt, Ryan Pennisi, Gianna Schmitt, and Tyler Pennisi; great-grandchildren, Emma Licata, Gabriella Spence, Meadow Licata, Aubry Sartin, Henry Spence, Hunter Fanning, and Sophia Sartin; brother, Richard (Susan) Allback; and brother-in-law, Cliff Fisher.
A Visitation for Margaret will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. A Funeral Mass will occur Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpg.com for the Schmitt family.
