E. Maria Margeson of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Horseheads, N.Y. passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Maria was born on April 6, 1935, in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of the late Harry and Susan Pelone Clifford.
Maria retired from Elmira Urological Associates as the office manager. She was active in the CYO and the Horseheads Fire Department in the Women's Auxiliary. Maria was also the first OR technician at St Joseph Hospital. She was also instrumental in developing Park 735. She made countless wonderful friends in the Port Charlotte community where she was loved. She will be greatly missed by all.
Maria is survived by her son, Mark (Sandra) Margeson; daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Stowell, Michele (James) Kelley and Mary Ann VanHouten (Michael Spirawk); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Sandra) Clifford; sister, Susan (Michael) Jay; and several extended family members. Maria is also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Margeson, and son, Paul Margeson.
The family graciously accepts remembrances with donations in Maria's memory to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870-9509, or any charity of your choice.
The family welcomes your condolences and prayers but there will be no services. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Maria's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
