Murphy

Murphy 

Maria Liwscyz Murphy

Oct. 1, 1938 – Jan. 19, 2021

Maria Liwscyz Murphy, age 82, of Englewood, Florida, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 Jan. 19, 2021. She was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Warsaw, Poland.

Maria was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Maria worked as a medical doctor professionally, opening her own practice in Port Charlotte, Florida, until she retired. In retirement she enjoyed time with friends and family, swimming, going to the beach, participating in social groups, attending service at the local Unitarian Universalist churches and Jewish synagogues. Maria is also a Holocaust survivor.

She is survived by her loving children Joseph and David and her twin sisters Zofia and Irka.


Maria spent much of her life devoted to spreading and promoting Esperanto, a universal language created by Ludwig Zamenhof in 1887. Her dying wish was that everyone would speak Esperanto as a second language. If you’d like to honor her wish, and support this cause she devoted her life to, please consider making a donation to the Esperanto League for North America at https://www.esperanto-usa.org/eusa/en in lieu of flowers.

A small service will be held at Indian Mound Park in Englewood, Florida, on Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. The service will also be live streamed.

Zoom Meeting - https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87143975779

And via my YouTube https://bit.ly/3oY3VxA

Load entries