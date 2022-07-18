Marian Ugoretz, 106, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022.
Marian as born March 15, 1916 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Punta Gorda in 1970 from Baltimore, Maryland. She was a member of Temple Shalom of Port Charlotte and a former member of the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club and Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Marian was an avid tennis player into her 80s and was particularly proud of having won a championship tournament in Punta Gorda. She loved her friends and neighbors in Punta Gorda Isles very much and was a major provider of mangos, mandelbrot and cookies to her friends and neighbors.
Survived by her loving family, a daughter, Cynthie Ugoretz of New York, N.Y.; and a son, Mark Ugoretz of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces and nephews with whom she was very close. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ugoretz who died in 2006.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 1 p.m., July 19, 2022 at Temple Shalom, 23190 Utica Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida 33980. Rabbi Solomon Agin will officiate. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
