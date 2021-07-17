Marianne Schenkel
3/20/1926 – 7/14/2021
Marianne (Gall) Schenkel, 95, of Punta Gorda, Florida, entered the Church Triumphant on July 14, 2021.
Born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, to Andrew and Mary (Bobey) Gall, the second youngest of seven children who along with her husband, Robert K. Schenkel; sisters, Ruth, Lillian, Florence, Claire; and son, Mark Edward preceded her in death. She is survived by son, Kevin A. Schenkel; daughter-in-law, Barbara Schenkel; brothers, Herb and Walter Gall; and grandchildren, Alexandra Schenkel and Marek Sulzynski.
She was a long-time member of the Isles Yacht Club where she enjoyed playing bridge, Scrabble and bingo. She was a gourmet cook who loved entertaining family and friends and taking cooking classes. She was known for her contagious smile, great sense of humor, and love of restaurant lunches, meeting new people, and cruising. In her early years she was an avid reader and a volunteer who was always willing to lend a helping hand even while raising two children and caring for her paraplegic husband. She supported organizations and charities including but not limited to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a member, the United States Naval Academy, the Florida Elks Harry Anna Trust Fund, Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida. Interment will be in the The Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, Maryland, alongside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (800-683-5555) and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral and Cremation Services in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
