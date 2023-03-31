Marie Aline (Kit) Byrd

Marie Aline "Kit" Byrd, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Parkside Memory Care Center in Port Charlotte. She was born on September 11, 1928, in Manhattan, New York, to Henriette Purissima Lessard of Quebec and Francis Joseph O'Brien of Connecticut. Kit was raised in Quebec, Canada, where she spent her formative years before moving to New York City to earn her nursing degree. After residing in New Hampshire for a time she settled in Port Charlotte, where she met her husband, Jack, and they raised their family together.

Kit dedicated her nursing career to the Port Charlotte community and worked in all three local hospitals as a registered nurse in both the operating room and central supply. Her compassionate care touched the lives of many, and she retired after a fulfilling career.


Load entries