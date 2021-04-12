Marie J. Spagnolo
Marie J. Spagnolo, 95, of Englewood, Florid, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 13, 1926, in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Frank and Gulia (Gentile) Cavallaro. She had been a resident of Charlotte County for forty-four years coming from Paterson. Marie and her late husband, Joseph, were the owner/operators of a clothing manufacturing company.
Survivors include her three children: Linda of Sarasota; two sons: Dominick of Englewood and Frank of Santa Barbara, California; two grandchildren: Kristian Spagnolo and Anthony Fiore; and one great-grandchild: Noah Luft.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
