Marie Therese Powell

Marie Therese Powell (Terri) passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Englewood Hospital.

Terri was born in 1933 and attended Cornwall High School in Cornwall, N.Y., and later graduated from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, N.Y., where she studied to be a teacher. She went on to attend The University of New York for graduate work in education and Psychology. During this time, she also met the love of her life Jim Powell. They married in June of 1957 and traveled the world courtesy of the Army.


