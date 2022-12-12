Marie Therese Powell (Terri) passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Englewood Hospital.
Terri was born in 1933 and attended Cornwall High School in Cornwall, N.Y., and later graduated from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, N.Y., where she studied to be a teacher. She went on to attend The University of New York for graduate work in education and Psychology. During this time, she also met the love of her life Jim Powell. They married in June of 1957 and traveled the world courtesy of the Army.
She was preceded in death by her husband James D. Powell. We know he was waiting, holding the gates of heaven open for her.
Terri is survived and will be terribly missed by her only daughter Vicki Jackson (Michael Jackson) her two grandchildren Christopher Jackson (Lindsay Jackson) and Amanda Dahl (Corey Dahl) and her three great-grandchildren Anabelle, Elizabeth and Jackson.
Terri was a long-time resident of Englewood, a place she quickly adopted as home. She was a tireless volunteer and enjoyed being a part of the St. Raphael's family. Terri was so very proud of her affiliation with the Lemon Bay Woman's Club, as a past president she embraced the many friendships and activities the club offered. She also served as member of EPAS.
Services will be held at St. Raphael's in Englewood on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.