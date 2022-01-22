Marilyn A. Zook, age 84, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at home, in Port Charlotte.
She was born March 30, 1937, in Adrian, Mich., to the late Lloyd L. and Adeline (Ziegler) Peavey. She was the fifth of five sisters. Her mother died in 1939. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1955. On July 25, 1955, Marilyn was united in marriage to Doug Zook, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Adrian.
While her husband was in the Army, at White Sands Proving Grounds, Las Cruces, N.M., Marilyn worked for the Federal Government.
In 1958, she moved to Royal Oak, then Berkley, Mich. She was a member of the Altar Guild at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Berkley, Mich. She was an active PTA member at her children's schools, holding various Chairmanships, including the Presidency. Marilyn also tutored children with learning disabilities and coordinated the Blood Bank and Fluoride programs for the School System.
In 1976 she moved to Port Charlotte. She worked for Fawcett Memorial Hospital for a period of time, before joining Upjohn Healthcare in 1983, as a Clerical and Computer Specialist, retiring in 1999. Marilyn was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as Financial Secretary, Worship, and Music Chairman, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Guild Treasurer, and member of the Weeding Committee.
Marilyn also became a competitive runner in 1981 and a competitive triathlete in 1989 winning many awards over the years. She completed many marathons, half-ironmans, and other events throughout the United States and was nationally ranked. She qualified twice for the USA Triathlon Team, to compete in the world championships in Montreal and Sweden, but was unable to attend.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Doug, her son and his wife Steven and Sandra, San Antonio, Texas, her daughter Deborah Zook of Las Vegas, Nev., three grandchildren, Darron Zook, Arlington, Texas, Kimberly and Brandon Zook, San Antonio, half-sister Elaine Rogers, Weston, Mich., and half-brother Lloyd Peavey Jr., Adrian, and three great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Children's Fund, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
