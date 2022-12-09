Marilyn Lee McCourt Dec 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Place an Obituary Family MembersFuneral Homes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Husband James Paul McCourt, pre-deceased, 2020. Tamara Wilkie, daughter and Michael Wilkie, grandson, family members William Francis, Dan and Mary Lee McCourt plus nieces and nephews. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Cops: Drug house busted, three arrested Man killed in crash; stop sign was down Fire breaks out at Sunseeker; quickly extinguished Charlotte County election supervisor Stamoulis resigns Two ‘Peaces’ of paradise
