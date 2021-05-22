Marilyn Louise Heather-Hawkins (Wessel), formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away in Tampa, Florida, on May 11, 2021.
Marilyn was born in La Grange, Missouri, to Herbert and Magdalene Maiers Heather on Feb. 7, 1932, where she was raised along with her brother, Robert Heather.
Marilyn attended Valparaiso University where she met the love of her life, Charles Hawkins. They were married and after graduation, Marilyn became a teacher and Charles joined the Navy. They spent the next 40 years traveling the world and raising their two daughters.
Marilyn was passionate about teaching, whether it was teaching elementary students on military bases or Sunday School classes to migrant children. She loved her students and received many accolades including Teacher of the Year in Charlotte County, Florida.
After Charles’s death in 1992, Marilyn met and married her second husband, Rev. Kenneth Wessel, whom she was married to for 10 years.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Lyn (husband Will) and Heidi (husband Marty); and her grandchildren Gina (husband Ricky) and Nick.
A private family service will be held on June 1, 2021, at Bushnell National Cemetery where Marilyn will be laid to rest with Charles.
Memorials may be made to Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, www.charlottecountyhfh.org, 1750 Manzana Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
