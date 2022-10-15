Marion Elizabeth Smith

Marion E. Smith, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home in Punta Gorda, Fla., surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 4, 1934, in Moore Haven, Fla., to the late Howell "Jack and Irma M. Smith Pattishall. Marion moved with her family to DeSoto County in 1958, then Charlotte County where she remained. Marion was of the protestant faith and a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda.

A homemaker, dedicated to her family, she is survived by her two children Elizabeth (Jose) Geerts of Mexico and Frank E. (Cynthia) Smith, Jr. of Punta Gorda; two grandchildren Chad (Ashley) Geerts of Augusta Georgia and Phillip (Andrea) Geerts of San Antonio, Texas. Three great-grandchildren Meaghan, Nicolas and Matthew. Marion was preceded in death by her husband Frank E. Smith, Sr., parents, siblings Carolyn Sullivan, Suzanne Smith, Margie Leiter, Meta Brown and Earl Smith.

