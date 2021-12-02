(Jones) MathewsonLoye Marjorie Marjorie Loye (Jones) Mathewson born in Punta Gorda, Fla., on February 25, 1934, has passed away at the age of 87 on Monday, November 29, 2021.
"Margie", as most persons called her, was born in Punta Gorda. She graduated from Charlotte High School in June 1952. Then August 17, 1952, she married David M Mathewson from Arcadia, Fla. Margie was very artistic and did numerous paintings of various subjects. She was an accomplished seamstress making clothes, curtains, and many other items. She and David were parents to four children: David M Mathewson JR. (LeAnn) of Hayesville, NC; Robert F. Mathewson of Arcadia; Steven J. Mathewson (deceased April 14, 1994); and Susan L. Newcomer (Bruce) of Madison, Fla. David Sr. preceded her in death on October 9, 2019. She is survived by her younger sister, Betty G Ellis of Punta Gorda. Margie has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly. She lived her entire life in the State of Florida and was a Full-time and caring mother to all of us kids. She was a member of the Port Charlotte 7th Day Adventist Church.
A graveside service of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in Oak Ridge Cemetery at 601 North Johnson Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266.
