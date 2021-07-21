Marjorie Lucille Rhodes, 94, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida, where she has resided since 1973.
A daughter of the late William Comer and Georgie Overton Sloan, she was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Nashville, Tennessee. Marjorie, also known as Marge and Gram, loved to spend time with family and friends, watch baseball, and play bridge. She was also an active member of the United Christian Women’s Barb Bryant Circle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Norman Rhodes; three brothers, William Jr., Howard, and Russell Sloan; and great-grandson, Patrick Sloan.
She is survived by son, Douglas Sloan of Florida; stepdaughter, Dotty-Jean (Carl) Houck of Florida; stepson, Norman Rhodes Jr of Florida; sister, Rita (John) Carswell of Tennessee; granddaughters, Tina Ballhagen, Kristy Houck-Nino, and Danielle Houck; grandsons, Doug Sloan and Ryan Zigo; great-granddaughter, Gracie Sloan; and great-grandsons John Williams and Dawson Harwell.
Visitation Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel. Service Friday, July 23, 2021, 10 a.m. at 1st United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, followed by graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda. Pastor Bob Carlson of the 1st United Methodist Church will officiate.
