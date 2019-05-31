Mark Richmond
On Tuesday, May 29, 2019, Mark Richmond, loving husband of Stephany and father of two sons, Landon and Morgan passed away at age 63.
In 1988, Mark and Stephany opened their first store, The Furniture Warehouse in North Sarasota. Over the years, they have expanded to 6 state-of-the-art prototype stores: Ellenton, Bradenton, North Sarasota, South Sarasota, Port Charlotte and will be re-opening their totally renovated Venice store in July. Morgan joined them in 2009. Landon is an artist in Boston.
Mark was a philanthropist as well as a successful businessman in Sarasota. He always gave back to his community through programs with the area food banks, Habitat for Humanity as well as Temple Sinai, serving as President, Treasurer and a mentor to many of his fellow members.
As much as he enjoyed his business and philanthropy involvement, Mark’s priority was always his family, though. Stephany first, then his sons. He was very involved with his son’s passions, whether it be sports or music, or traveling around the world.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2nd at 11:00 in Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, General Fund at the above address.
