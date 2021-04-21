Marlene Woodcroft
Marlene Woodcroft, 85, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence.
A funeral mass was held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City 34224. Interment followed in the Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.