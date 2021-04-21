Marlene Woodcroft

Marlene Woodcroft, 85, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence.

A funeral mass was held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City 34224. Interment followed in the Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com

