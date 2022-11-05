Marsha Lynn Normoyle

Marsha Lynn Johnson Normoyle, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Marsha was born on February 10, 1952, to the late Margaret L. (Hann) and Morris L. Johnson. She lived in Alexandria, Va., from birth to 1985, then moved to Fredericksburg, Va., and later moved to Port Charlotte, in 1996.


