Martha Amelia Thrasher

Martha, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2021. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 24, 1930, and was predeceased by her husband, Frank Thrasher.

Martha had a passion for life and spending time with her family. At the age of 60, she spent two years serving in the Peace Corp on the island of St Lucia in the Caribbean. She was educated in teaching and music, spending several years in the Chittenden East School District of Vermont. She sang and enjoyed listening to Opera. After her husband died, she spent much of her time travelling across America visiting family and friends. She would happily drive up and down the East Coast to babysit a grand or great grandchild. Martha eventually settled in Venice, Florida and recently had moved to Port Charlotte, Florida.

She leaves six children, Judy Dudley of Venice, Florida, Susan Shangraw of Fairfax, Vermont, Betsy Gregory of Essex Junction, Vermont, Charles Newell of Herndon, Virginia, Chris Newell of Salem, Connecticut and Amie Shepard of Port Charlotte, Florida; as well as many grand and great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by all who knew her, and had just recently stated, “I’ve had a great life and now the rest is just a bonus”. Fulfilling her wishes, her body was donated to Science Care.

