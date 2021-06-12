Martha Ann Combs, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, to Forrest and Pearl Tenney on Sept. 7, 1938. Martha grew up in a small town in New Hampshire that she loved so much, Peterborough, where she spent 50 years of her life. From there she moved to Englewood, Florida, where she lived for over 25 years. It wasn’t until just a few years ago that she moved to Okemos, Michigan, where she spent the remainder of her life near her two daughters and grandchildren.
Martha will fondly be remembered for being artistic and creative. She had a love and an immense appreciation for art and culture. She wanted nothing more than to make the world more beautiful any and every chance she got. She was an avid gardener and she loved to decorate. She enjoyed doing black and white photography, designing matchbook covers, and even illustrated a children’s dictionary book.
Martha is survived, and her memory cherished, by her two daughters, Carolyn Combs and Johanna Johnson; two grandsons, Anthony Thomas Amoroso and Nikil Bringi; and two son-in-laws Bobby Bringi (Carolyn) and Robert Flanders (Johanna). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John Combs, and her parents.
