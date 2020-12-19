Martha DeWitte
Martha DeWitte, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and formerly of Steven Point, Wisconsin, died Saturday Dec. 20, 2020, in Naples, Florida, at Landmark Hospital after a long battle with COVID-19. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Known by those who loved her as “Marty,” she was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, to Roy and Anna Millspaugh. She graduated from Burlington High school and attended Iowa Wesleyan University. She had a long career in retail management and was self employed, owning and operating several boutique stores in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She retired to Port Charlotte and will be remembered for her love of the Sun, Bridge and Golf with at least six hole-in one’s. She loved her community of Kingsgate and participated in many activities and clubs, and built many long-lasting friendships. She was a member of Pilgrim Church and volunteered for various programs there including the Wednesday evening dinner, tutoring in their learning program for children and working at their food pantry. Her passion for life, family, faith and friendship was steadfast until the end.
Marty was preceded in death by her husband, John DeWitte; and is survived by her three children, Peggy (Richard) Hootman, LuAnne (Mike) Gruenke, and Lori (Tom) Hughes; and three grandchildren. As well as three loving step-daughters Jan (Jimmer) Mosey, Mia Dewitte and Donna (Crockett) Byrnes.
There will be no immediate memorial due to Marty’s concern for others and the spread of COVID-19, but we celebrate her life sometime in 2021. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation, please do so to the charity of your choice.
