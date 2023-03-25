Marti was born August 15, 1939, in Battle Creek, Michigan, and moved to Sarasota, Florida, with her parents in 1948. After graduating from Sarasota High School she attended Florida State University, and was a lifelong Noles fan. She lived briefly in Dallas, Texas, then moved to Fort Myers where she owned a ranch and was rumored to have shot a rattle snake or two. She settled in Port Charlotte with her husband, David Wadsworth, and two sons, Scott and Jason Wadsworth.
Marti was the owner of Charlotte Insurance Agency for many years, earning the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor. She was known to work late often, but always made time for her family. She volunteered as an official for swim meets that often took the family all over Florida. They made many trips in their trusty RV. She has traveled all over the U.S. and Europe. Her favorite place was Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. She fondly reminisced about their stay at a quaint inn, watching the cows make their way through the streets, bells clanking in the early morning hour.
She was a meticulous record keeper, seemingly never throwing away any scrap of paper that could be filed, just in case. She spent many hours working on crosswords, jigsaw puzzles and hidden object games on her computer. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing gifts for the family. She watched every Tampa Bay Bucs and Rays game that she could, always rooting them on and wearing one of her many team jersey's. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially her dogs Duke and Duchess.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Wadsworth. Survivors include sons, Scott (Jennifer) Wadsworth and Jason Wadsworth, of Port Charlotte; Grandchildren, Davin Wadsworth, Tyler Wadsworth, Peighton Wadsworth, Madeline Wadsworth and Luke Wadsworth.
There will be a viewing at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 11am to 12pm, followed by a service. Burial will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10am at Lee Memorial Park at 12777 State Highway 82 Fort Myers, FL 33913.
