Marti was born August 15, 1939, in Battle Creek, Michigan, and moved to Sarasota, Florida, with her parents in 1948. After graduating from Sarasota High School she attended Florida State University, and was a lifelong Noles fan. She lived briefly in Dallas, Texas, then moved to Fort Myers where she owned a ranch and was rumored to have shot a rattle snake or two. She settled in Port Charlotte with her husband, David Wadsworth, and two sons, Scott and Jason Wadsworth.

Marti was the owner of Charlotte Insurance Agency for many years, earning the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor. She was known to work late often, but always made time for her family. She volunteered as an official for swim meets that often took the family all over Florida. They made many trips in their trusty RV. She has traveled all over the U.S. and Europe. Her favorite place was Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. She fondly reminisced about their stay at a quaint inn, watching the cows make their way through the streets, bells clanking in the early morning hour.


Load entries