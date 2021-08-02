MarthaAnn Graham

 Haynes, Susan

MarthaAnn Graham passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

MarthaAnn worked at the phone company for many years. She will be greatly missed and loved by many.

She is survived by her twin sons Jeff and Joe Haynes, stepson David Graham, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be held at Family Church PC, 20035 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m.

