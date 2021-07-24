Martin Geraghty, 102, of Englewood, Florida, and East Dennis, Massachusetts, passed peacefully at home on July 17, 2021.
Born July 20, 1918, in County Mayo, Ireland, to Michael and Anne Derrig Geraghty. Immigrated with his family in 1921, to Gloversville, New York. He graduated in 1937 from Gloversville High School.
A Navy veteran of WWll. A resident of West Dennis, from 1958 till moving with his late wife Gloria in 1987 to Englewood, Florida. Has summered since that time at the home of his daughter Christine Geraghty, East Dennis.
In 1959 along with six other Dennis residents formed the West Dennis Yacht Club. He was the second Commodore of the club and was a member till his death. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying his plane back and forth from the Cape to Florida until he was 89. Was a member of the United Flying Octogenarians. Worked in sales in the heating and air-conditioning industry. Owned and operated the Martin J. Geraghty, Manufacturing Representative Company till retiring in 1987 to Florida. He enjoyed golf and for many years, along with his wife, was a member of Dennis Pines, East Dennis and Sunny Breeze Golf Course, Arcadia, Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Geraghty; brother, Brendan Geraghty; sister-in-law, Emerita Geraghty; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Fox Geraghty; and sisters, Mary Geraghty and Teresa Becker; and brothers, James, John, Atty’s Alfred and Michael Geraghty.
He attended St. Raphael Catholic Church, Englewood, Florida and his cremains will be placed in the Church’s Memorial Garden at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.