Marvin A. Yagley
Marvin A. Yagley, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. Marvin was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Edward and Leona Yagley.
He was a retired technician for Michigan AT&T. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Roseville, Michigan, with his late wife, Mary Louise Yagley who died in 2003. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was an avid bowler and participated in several leagues. He also enjoyed travel with his sweetheart, Marty.
He is survived his brother, Michael Yagley of Wayne, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Gloria (Bubnar) Miller, Paul Bubnar, Tom Bubnar, Kathy (Yagley) Globke, Jim Reske, Carol (Reske) Eggleston, Skip Reske, Patty (Reske) Stuart, John Reske, Eugene Yagley II, James Yagley, Robert Yagley, Deb (Yagley) Boardman, Bill Yagley, Jennifer (Yagley) Sullivan, Michael Yagley, Jr., Betsie (Yagley) Stone; and five great-nieces and nephews; and 48 great-great-nieces and nephews
Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida. Memorial services will be arranged at a future date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
