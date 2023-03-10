Marvin Lee Hayes

Having the good fortune of sharing life with someone who makes saying good-bye so difficult, the family of Marvin L. Hayes, age 93, sadly announces his peaceful passing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Marvin, and his loving wife, Barbara, have been residents of Punta Gorda FL for the last 35 years.

Marvin will be sadly missed by Barbara and the rest of his family, their two sons Michael (Tampa FL) and John (St. Louis MO), their two daughters-in-law (their de facto daughters) Patricia (Tampa FL) and Catalina (St. Louis MO), their grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas (St. Louis MO) and Natalie Hayes (Tampa FL), their grand daughters in-law, Tracy Hayes and Jamie Stuart (St. Louis MO), their five great-grandchildren, Isla, Arlo, Ellie, Elena and James Hayes (St. Louis MO), and sister Sandra (Hayes) Brooks of Palm Springs CA. Marvin was pre-deceased by his father Charles and mother Ruby (Blue) Hayes.


Load entries