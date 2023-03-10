Marvin Lee Hayes

Having the good fortune of sharing life with someone who makes saying good-bye so difficult, the family of Marvin L. Hayes, age 93, sadly announces his peaceful passing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Marvin, and his loving wife, Barbara, have been residents of Punta Gorda FL for the last 35 years.
Marvin will be sadly missed by Barbara and the rest of his family, their two sons Michael (Tampa FL) and John (St. Louis MO), their two daughters-in-law (their de facto daughters) Patricia (Tampa FL) and Catalina (St. Louis MO), their grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas (St. Louis MO) and Natalie Hayes (Tampa FL), their grand daughters in-law, Tracy Hayes and Jamie Stuart (St. Louis MO), their five great-grandchildren, Isla, Arlo, Ellie, Elena and James Hayes (St. Louis MO), and sister Sandra (Hayes) Brooks of Palm Springs CA. Marvin was pre-deceased by his father Charles and mother Ruby (Blue) Hayes.
Marvin was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 12, 1929. His family moved to suburban Brentwood, where he starred in high school basketball. There, a young lady with twinkling eyes changed his life forever. Marvin and Barbara were married June 24, 1950, and were inseparable for the next 72 years.
Marvin had a nearly 40-year long career in accounting and finance in the St. Louis area. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri at St. Louis (UMSL).
With two active boys, Marvin wanted his family, as Dinah Shore sang, to "see the USA in your Chevrolet." He drove the family Chevrolet station wagon south through Mexico, took the boys to see grandparents in Florida, drove to the western national parks, the Seattle World's Fair and Montreal's Expo 67 in Canada.
Marvin loved boating and water skiing. He taught many people to water ski, and enjoyed towing his two boys on skis, as they criss-crossed his boat's wake on the Mississippi River.
Marvin and Barbara loved square dancing. During weekend trips, they would dance all day, then party just about all night. They taught many people to square dance and along the way, they consumed considerable quantities of their hometown Anheuser Busch products.
Marvin got his sons interested in sports; baseball became the boys' passion. Marvin pitched endless batting practice in the backyard and didn't complain about the batter's box worn into the grass. He often came straight from work to coach their ball games, quickly chomping down a sandwich while advising young players to slide at third or run for home.
Well before retiring in 1988, Marvin and Barbara had chosen Punta Gorda as their ideal retirement place. Always active, they both became avid tennis players. Marvin's team competed in the US senior national tennis championships in 1999. His team came in 7th place overall in the US in the Over 50 Doubles category (Note: he was 70-years old at the time). Marvin continued to play tennis into his mid-eighties.
Marvin and Barbara traveled the world, visiting over 75 different countries overall. With frequent Caribbean cruises, they got to know the names and family histories of many of the islands' bartenders at each port of call.
Marvin took special delight in his five great-grandchildren, whose photos adorn their Punta Gorda home. Marvin and Barbara were able to visit them just a few months before his passing.
Marvin will be missed by friends and family, who will remember his sharp wit, his playful teasing, his reminiscing stories, often concluding with, "anyway." This simply meant another lengthy story was coming. He lived a full, wonderful life, with a family that treasured and loved him. He and Barbara worked hard, played hard and lived the American Dream. Marvin's legacy will forever continue to inspire all those who knew him and loved him.
The National Cremation Society is handling the final arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Marvin's Life later in March.
