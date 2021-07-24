Marvin Medintz, 76, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, after patiently dealing with a difficult form of Parkinsonism for several years. He was at home, surrounded by family who love him dearly.
Marv was born in Chicago on August 19, 1944, to Michael and Bess Medintz, and grew up in the Logan Square and Rogers Park neighborhoods. He went to the U of Illinois and then the U of I Law School, graduating in 1968. He worked for the Illinois Legislative Reference Bureau and was in on the creation of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. There he met his wife, Percy Angelo, also an attorney at the EPA, and they married in 1973. He moved on to become an assistant and hearing officer for the Illinois Pollution Control Board and an attorney with the Illinois Attorney General’s environmental division. He opened his own private practice in 1973, specializing in property and related matters. Marv and Percy had their first son, Michael, in 1976, and moved to Evanston in 1979, after having their second son, Matthew.
After a full career in law, Marv — to the delight of his family — went back to school in his late 40’s to get his master’s in education from DePaul. He taught Junior, Senior, and Advanced Placement English at Providence St. Mel School on Chicago’s West Side. Marv was a terrific teacher. He had a great sense of humor, love for literature, and was creative in passing that interest on to his students. He was especially pleased at being able to help uncertain students recognize and pursue their potential. One year his students took almost every prize in an Illinois student poetry contest. He actively followed his students’ lives and careers after graduation, excited to see their growth and accomplishments. Throughout his life, he loved reading, photography, and sharing ideas and laughs — even as those things became increasingly difficult to do.
Marv and Percy retired to Placida, Florida, where they were active in local environmental and civic efforts, while spending time with family and friends, traveling, and simply enjoying life together.
Marv was a devoted dad to his two sons. Mike now lives with his beautiful family — including two grandkids that brought Marv great joy — in Colorado. Matt’s first job out of college allowed him to teach alongside Marv at PSM — an awesome experience for both; Matt and his love now live in Illinois.
Marv leaves behind a kind and loving sister, Mary Roth of Phoenix, Arizona, and extended family. Mary and her husband Marty, Marv’s brother-in-law and longtime friend, have three wonderful daughters, Karen Moskowitz, Donna Gleason and Michelle Gricius, who were lovely nieces to Marv.
Marv’s sister-in-law Janet Angelo (Jon Thoits) came to think of him as another big brother. He was her constant supporter, and delighted in her four children: Tom, Emily, Kimberly, and Samuel.
Marv’s brothers-in-law, Wyatt (Linda) Angelo, and John Kimberley (Mary) Angelo, were terrific friends and matched Marv quip for quip. Marv took pleasure in the news of their children: Letha and John, and Wyatt, Nora, and Scarlett.
A celebration of Marv’s life will be held on July 31, 2021, at the Carlos & Carlos Restaurant in Wilmette, Illinois. Please contact Percy or Marv’s sister Mary if you do not have details so that they can share them and plan for your attendance.
Contributions in Marv’s memory may be made to the Providence St. Mel School in Chicago, Illinois, www.psmnow.com, or to the Lemon Bay Conservancy in Englewood, Florida, www.lemonbayconservancy.org.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847-229-8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.