Mary Alice M. Wells

Mary Alice M. Wells, age 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born in New York City, N.Y. June 21, 1928 to the late Patrick and Catherine Murphy.

Mary Alice grew up in Esopus, N.Y., and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, N.Y., retiree of the NYNEX Telephone Company in New York State (now Verizon), and member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Mid-State Empire Chapter. From 1990 to 1991, she was the Kingston, Life Member Club President. She was Project Director for Month of the Wheelchair fund raiser, a member of the Clown Unit ministry to nursing homes and hospitals, teacher of the 911 Call Program for elementary school children, and planner and facilitator for touring trips for local Telephone retirees and associates. She was uniform coordinator and member of booster club for the Kingston Indians Drum and Bugle Corps, Eucharistic Minister and member of Altar Rosary Society at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, volunteer Sexton at St. Joseph's Mission Church, volunteer at Kingston Hospital and Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and life member of Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, all in Kingston, N.Y. She was a Eucharistic Minister, Greeter, and member of the Arimatheans at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, volunteer at ShorePoint Health (formerly St. Joseph's Hospital) and Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte, and former member of the Port Charlotte Irish-American Club, all in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Load entries