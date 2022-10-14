Mary Alice M. Wells, age 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. She was born in New York City, N.Y. June 21, 1928 to the late Patrick and Catherine Murphy.
Mary Alice grew up in Esopus, N.Y., and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Kingston, N.Y., retiree of the NYNEX Telephone Company in New York State (now Verizon), and member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Mid-State Empire Chapter. From 1990 to 1991, she was the Kingston, Life Member Club President. She was Project Director for Month of the Wheelchair fund raiser, a member of the Clown Unit ministry to nursing homes and hospitals, teacher of the 911 Call Program for elementary school children, and planner and facilitator for touring trips for local Telephone retirees and associates. She was uniform coordinator and member of booster club for the Kingston Indians Drum and Bugle Corps, Eucharistic Minister and member of Altar Rosary Society at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, volunteer Sexton at St. Joseph's Mission Church, volunteer at Kingston Hospital and Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and life member of Sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, all in Kingston, N.Y. She was a Eucharistic Minister, Greeter, and member of the Arimatheans at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, volunteer at ShorePoint Health (formerly St. Joseph's Hospital) and Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte, and former member of the Port Charlotte Irish-American Club, all in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Mary Alice is survived by her children; Peter Michael Wells, Maureen Ann Wells Antaya and; brother; Daniel Murphy, sister; Patricia Schmidt; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph M. (Pete) Wells of 69 years and; brothers; Bernard McBride and Richard McBride, and sister; Kathleen Alton.
A visitation for Mary Alice will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy St, Port Charlotte, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A committal service will occur Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kayspongerpc.com for the Wells family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.