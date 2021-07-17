Mary Alice Pierson of Punta Gorda, Florida, and formerly of Bernardsville, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital in Punta Gorda. She was 87 years old.
Mary Alice was born on July 6, 1934 in Summit, New Jersey, to John Earl and Mary (Dreeka) Quirk.
She was employed as a tax collector in New Jersey for 25 years and was the past president of the Tax Collectors and Treasurers Association, also in New Jersey. She was a member of the Punta Gorda Elkettes and Women of the Moose. She was also a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mary Alice is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Harry; daughter, Christine of Punta Gorda; son, Richard (Marie) of Bernardsville; grandchildren, Lisa (David Leone) of Leesburg, Virginia; Thomas of Reston, Virginia; sister, Judith Quirk of Deerfield Beach, Florida; brother, John, Jr of Cornelius, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Leroy; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Jeanette Ramsdell of Machias, Maine.
Mary Alice will fondly be remembered by her family and friends as being a wonderful cook and hostess and always wanting to host holiday gatherings.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte St., also in Punta Gorda.
Mary Alice’s family would like to thank the nursing staff at Bayfront Hospital in Punta Gorda for their wonderful care and compassion, as well as Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Alice’s memory to Bernardsville Fire Company, PO Box 703, Bernardsville, NJ 07924.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
