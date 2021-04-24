Mary E. Schumacher
Mary E. Schumacher, 86, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was born in Franklin, New Jersey, and moved to Florida from Saddle Brook, New Jersey, in 1996. Mary was a tax accountant, Catholic in faith and enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities including being a published author, painting, puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching "Gone with the Wind," gardening, going to the beach to collect shells and truly enjoyed going to Victorian Tea Lunches where she won a creative hat competition.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Brenda Schumacher Doherty (Arch Williams), Lorraine (Rick) Concilio; sons, Edward (Tatiana) Schumacher and Robert (Mary) Schumacher. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chasity, Tabitha, Louis, Chloe, Cole and Ninel; her great-grandchildren, Candace, Charlie, Cody and Lucrezia; and her former loving spouse, Otto Schumacher. The family will be having private services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or to the National Psoriasis Foundation.
The family has entrusted care and services to Loyless Funeral Home, www.Loylessfuneralhomes.com.
