Mary Elizabeth “Bette” Williams Flynn, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away June 2, 2021. She was born Sept. 22, 1936, in St Johns Newfoundland, Canada. Bette and Thomas moved to Port Charlotte in 1971, when Tom retired from the USAF. She was Assistant Vice President Mortgages at SunTrust Bank in Port Charlotte. Bette retired in 1995.
In her retirement she became as avid painter. She also enjoyed watching the many birds they fed at both of their homes in Port Charlotte and on Sunrise Lake in New Hampshire. Many summers were spent on the lake with family and friends making wonderful memories.
She is greatly missed by her husband of 64 years, Thomas D. Flynn; mother of three children, Thomas Jr. ( Carol Farias) of Port Charlotte, Michael (Jeanette) of North Carolina, and Patricia Radford of Deland, Florida; grandchildren, Ryan, Shayne and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Bella, Alana and one on the way; six sisters; and one brother all in Canada.
