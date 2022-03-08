Mary Ellen Hicks, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Truewood by Merrill Charlotte Center in Port Charlotte.
Mary Ellen was born to Gerald and Anna Fagan on December 4, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Mary Ellen was a volunteer for many charitable organizations. She drove for Meals on Wheels and was active in the Pregnancy Crisis Careline. She was involved with St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church and served in church clubs and ministries. She worked at Fawcett hospital for many years before retiring. She was a wonderful lady who loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Fagan of Port Charlotte; her sister, Delores (Ed) Kmiecik of Bridgeville, Pa.; her step children, Sharon Rojas of Alvin, Texas and Steve Drude of Livingston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Hicks.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
