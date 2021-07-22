Mary Helen Engelhardt

Mary Helen Engelhardt, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., to Bill and Nancy Mae Stevens. Mary graduated from Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda, in the class of 1961. She loved quilting, sewing and crafts.

She is survived by her son, William Frederick Engelhardt. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Engelhardt III; and her sister, Nancy Randall.

At this time, there are no services taking place.

