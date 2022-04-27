Wife, mother, and everyone's friend, Mary Helen Shonk has found peace. Mary Helen passed away, while surrounded by her loved ones, Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the age of 75 after battling lung disease for 26 years.
Daughter of Ralph and Geraldine Carhart, Mary Helen was born June 5, 1946, in Albany, N.Y. She attended Ravena Coeymans Selkirk high school, where after graduating worked in the medical field. Her love of children brought her to work at a pediatric office for most of her life. After her first husband, Luther passed, she moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1989.
Mary Helen lived for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved to go camping with her family, walking the beach, Maine, and most importantly her coffee. Wherever she would go, she would light up the room with her smile and her caring personality. She was the definition of LOVE!!!
Mary Helen was proceeded by Ralph D. Carhart and Geraldine Carhart, her parents and her first husband, Luther G. Fourman Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Allen Shonk, her brothers' Ralph and Thomas Carhart, her sons' Bruce Allen Fourman (wife Nikki) and Scott Alan Fourman (wife Missy), stepdaughters Angie Campbell (husband Andy), Jessi Mahan (David). She will be missed by all her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Edgewater United Methodist Church on June 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. No flowers please. Donations to a charity of your choice.
