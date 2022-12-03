Mary Isabelle Bennett Moore, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born November 22, 1930 in Nunda, New York to Miller and Marion Bennett. She married Maurice Lowell Moore, Jr. on December 17, 1949.
Mary had a life-long love of music which began as a young girl. Throughout her life, she gave piano lessons, played organ and piano in church, and accompanied many community choral and theater groups in Nunda, New York as well as in Florida. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, the Nunda Theater Guild, and more recently the San Antonio Catholic Church.
Mary was a warm and loving mother and homemaker who cooked, sewed, painted, and loved reading and doing her morning crossword puzzles. She and her husband had many dear friends in New York and made many more when they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Maurice who passed away on March 27, 2004. She is survived by her son Alan (Laura), and her three daughters Donna Boylan (Richard), Constance Moore Hamilton, Maureen Moore McClure, grandchildren Sean Boylan (Deena), Megan Boylan, Alana Hamilton, and Rica Nebrich, great-grandson Aidan Stefaniak, and many more nieces and nephews.
She will be interred in Portageville, New York with her husband at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nunda Historical Society - website is www.nundahistory.org.
