Mary Isabelle Bennett Moore

Mary Isabelle Bennett Moore, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born November 22, 1930 in Nunda, New York to Miller and Marion Bennett. She married Maurice Lowell Moore, Jr. on December 17, 1949.

Mary had a life-long love of music which began as a young girl. Throughout her life, she gave piano lessons, played organ and piano in church, and accompanied many community choral and theater groups in Nunda, New York as well as in Florida. She was a former member of the Eastern Star, the Nunda Theater Guild, and more recently the San Antonio Catholic Church.


